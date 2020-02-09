|
Janet Beth Robertson, 68, died Monday, February 3, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas, concluding a valiant battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family.
She was born March 21, 1951 in San Antonio, the second daughter of Lillian and Edgar Brown. She was one of four children, and spent most of her childhood in Kenedy, Texas. She attended Kenedy High School, where she was a majorette and played clarinet in the marching band. She graduated in 1969 as the Homecoming Queen and Salutatorian. In 1973, Janet graduated from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos with a major in mathematics and a minor in biology.
She taught high school math in Houston before working as a cost engineer for Brown and Root Construction. Janet aspired to be a policewoman, but was deterred only by the archaic height requirements of the time. In the fall of 1980, she met Billy James at the San Antone Rose, and they spent the next forty years together - building a family, a business, and an exceptionally warm, enduring love. They married on September 5, 1981. In 1983, with the birth of Amy Elizabeth and the subsequent birth of Bret James, she dedicated her life to full-time motherhood.
Janet was a faithful and principled mother, spending untold hours supporting her children's interests and encouraging their passions in various sports, music, and the arts, even homeschooling for a number of years while continuing to partner with Bill in the family business. She committed always to see the best in them. Janet and Bill attended Community Bible Church for twenty-seven years, and they enjoyed singing in the choir together. She loved music, dancing, reading mystery and crime novels, and cooking delicious meals for those she loved. An avid sports fan, Janet was always ready to cheer on her kids and grandkids. She loved Texas, and had no plans to ever leave.
Janet was known by her family and friends for her wit, her warmth, her reliable love and quiet devotion. She adored her grandchildren; they were her honor and her joy. She took so much pleasure in attending their myriad activities, getting to know their unique personalities, and ensuring they felt seen and valued. She truly treasured every single one of them. Her uncommon passion for life was vibrant up to the very end. She will be greatly missed, and we are better for having had the privilege of being loved by her.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Brown and Lillian Hagopian Brown, and survived by her husband Bill; her children, Amy Robertson and her husband, Zachariah Griffin, of Austin, Texas, Bret Robertson and his wife, Carey, of Pasadena, California; by her grandchildren Laith, Bela, Eleonora, Annot, and Gilda Griffin of Austin, Watts and Reese Robertson of Pasadena; by her siblings, Sharon Brown Parker and her husband, Mike Parker, of Austin, Eddie Brown and his wife, Cathy, of Horseshoe Bay, and Tim Brown and his wife, Stephanie, of San Antonio. She was known by her seven grandchildren as GranJ.