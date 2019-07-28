|
|
July 26, 1935 - July 23, 2019
Janet Boroski was born in Detroit Michigan to parents Bernard and Lorraine Kluck. Janet attended an all girls Catholic High School where she met the love of her life, Marvin Boroski. After high school, Janet attended St. Joseph's Nursing School in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. Marvin and Janet were married at Christmas time in 1955. Janet joined Marvin at the University Of Notre Dame and worked as a nurse until he graduated. Janet became a dedicated, army wife. During this time she had five daughters: Annmarie, Michelle, Cheryl, Mary Katherine, and Theresa. When the children were older, Janet taught office education in Copperas Cove High school where they lived for 25 years. She also became a top notch real estate agent. Later in life, the couple moved to San Antonio to enjoy time with their 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Janet was an avid bridge player and she loved working in her garden. She also loved traveling, but most of all watching her grandchildren's activities. Janet was happily married for 64 years.
Services:
St. Mark the Evangelist Church: July 29, 2019
Viewing: 9:00-10:30am
Rosary: 10:30am
Mass: 11:30am
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019