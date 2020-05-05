Janet Moody Nowlin, longtime resident of San Antonio, passed away on April 28, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Janet was many things to many people--mother, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, friend--and a devoted caretaker for innumerable dogs, cats, and other animals. Janet lived her life with a passionate intensity and a dramatic flair, and she touched many lives with her imaginative empathy and her daring, at times impulsive, generosity. Even those who only briefly crossed Janet's path were forever changed.





Janet was born on July 24, 1937 in San Antonio, Texas, to Viola and Clifford Moody. By nature an inquisitive and adventurous soul, Janet pursued her interests and passions with idiosyncratic pizzazz, meeting a fascinating range of people and venturing to various locales in the process. For example, Janet briefly lived in the Valley and became part of a study group led by the legendary entrepreneur and visionary Donna Hooks Fletcher. Also, Janet spent several years getting her Montessori training in Mexico City from the remarkable Cato Hanrath, who had been a student of Maria Montessori herself. Janet was a beloved teacher at both St. Mary's Hall Montessori and the Judson Montessori School, and an administrator at Country Village Montessori. She was also involved in the accreditation process for various Montessori schools in Texas. Janet was a constant presence at the San Antonio C. G. Jung Center, the Mind Science Foundation, the Anthroposophical Society, and many smaller, more informal gatherings of seekers and thinkers. Everyone who came into contact with Janet discovered that she was a supreme intellect who also remained deeply connected to the earth, to animals, and to the everyday complexities of life. She loved Mexican food, music of all kinds, sewing, and ceramic painting. She was a fanatical tennis player for many years and once even made it deep into an international mother-son doubles tournament in Mexico City. Above all, Janet loved, nurtured, and inspired her three children, each of whose lives will be forever shaped by her example and presence.



Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, William (Bill) Nowlin; her brother, James Moody; and her previous husband, Frank Schoolcraft. She is survived by her children, Stephanie Schoolcraft (Douglas), James Schoolcraft (Kristi), and Brian Nowlin (Amy); grandchildren, Rebekkah Gurkin, Nicholas Schoolcraft-McCuen (Emily), Timothy Nowlin, and Elizabeth Nowlin; great-grandchildren, Colton Schoolcraft, Eli Sweet, and Hudson Schoolcraft; brother-in-law, James Nowlin; sisters-in-law, Maxine Tudyk and Nancy Nowlin Kerr; nieces and nephews, David Moody, Carl Moody, Sheri Moody, Mary Rudy, and Lara Prevost; and many close friends, Toni O'Brien, Leilani Gary, Jim and Gay Judson, Marga Speicher, Toby Peters, John Deyeso, and others.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when family and friends can more safely and comfortably gather.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Janet's memory to Stray Cat Adoptions of Texas or the San Antonio Humane Society.





