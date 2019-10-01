Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center
Wake
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:30 PM
Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center.
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET GRIFFIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SISTER JANET PAUL GRIFFIN CDP


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SISTER JANET PAUL GRIFFIN CDP Obituary

Sister Janet Griffin, CDP, entered eternal life on October 1, 2019 at the age of 81. She was the eighth child born to Richard and Clara Griffin. Sister Janet was born October 9, 1937 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1958. Sister Janet enjoyed her life ministry as a talented teacher, a university professor, a social justice writer and speaker.

Sister Janet taught history at Our Lady of the Lake University for 40 years and served as the department head. She also prepared courses to promote care of the environment and women's rights.

She wrote about how CDP founder, Father Moye, and subsequently women religious were/are social activists and feminists.

The Rosary will be recited Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 4:00p.m. and the Wake will be at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00a.m.

All services will be in Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207-4619.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now