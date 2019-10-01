|
|
Sister Janet Griffin, CDP, entered eternal life on October 1, 2019 at the age of 81. She was the eighth child born to Richard and Clara Griffin. Sister Janet was born October 9, 1937 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
She professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1958. Sister Janet enjoyed her life ministry as a talented teacher, a university professor, a social justice writer and speaker.
Sister Janet taught history at Our Lady of the Lake University for 40 years and served as the department head. She also prepared courses to promote care of the environment and women's rights.
She wrote about how CDP founder, Father Moye, and subsequently women religious were/are social activists and feminists.
The Rosary will be recited Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 4:00p.m. and the Wake will be at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00a.m.
All services will be in Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207-4619.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 1, 2019