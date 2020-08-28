Janet Louise Bailey Barnes Rund passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family in Dallas Texas. She was a loving mother, a devoted wife, and a forever friend. She was the true matriarch of our family.She is survived by two sons, a daughter, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sisters and her two husbands. Janet was born in Martinsville Indiana on November 2, 1924 to Robert Morris Bailey and Mabel Edward Dils Bailey. Her father was a Pharmacist and Owner of the Bailey Drugstore in Martinsville and her mother was a Registered Nurse. Janet started her career standing on top of a box to operate the soda fountain and to sell greeting cards at the drugstore. After graduation from Martinsville high school at the age of 16 she worked for the Defense Plant centering diodes until she moved to Indianapolis to begin nurses training at The Indianapolis City Hospital School of Nursing during World War II. It was a profession she would embrace and be involved in her entire life. Following the end of World War II she would marry Dr Bruce Smith Barnes, MD of Evansville,IN and they would eventually reside in Lancaster Texas until his untimely death in 1958. Jan widowed at such a young age would call upon her determination for which she was so well-known and complete a nurse's refresher course and continue to take care of her two young sons. Bruce S Barnes and William R Barnes. Two years later she married Robert Lee Rund Colonel, USAF also an alumnus of Martinsville HS. They would have a daughter Janet Lee Rund. Following Bob's retirement in 1966 they would return to Jan's beloved Texas, where they would reside in San Antonio for the rest of their lives. She was a very active participant and member of the following: Retired Officers Wives and Widows Club, Solos at the Petroleum Club. Windcrest Women's Club, The Solitaire Society, Women's Breakfast Club of San Antonio, Executive Wives Club, General Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, Terrell Heights Garden Club, San Antonio Garden Center, The National Assistance League, First Presbyterian Church of San Antonio, The Air Force Association, The National Association of Flower Show Judges, Volunteer at Fort Sam Houston department of ministry and pastoral care BAMC, Registered Nurse Volunteer for the American Red Cross, Volunteer for American Cancer Association, Volunteer for American Heart Association, Member/spouse of the 310 bomb group, and Member/spouse of the 98th bomb group. She was a lover of all things Fiesta and Rodeo! She drove her red convertible Cadillac in the Windcrest Fourth of July Parade and in The King Williams District Parade! Jan was a remarkable woman and she had a zest for life, a passion for volunteerism, a love for mankind, a patriotic spirit to the core, and she was always lending a helping hand to friend or stranger! She will be deeply missed by her friends and family and we all know that her spirit lives on in each and every one of us! In lieu of flowers please donate to: Wounded Warriors, Wishard School of Nursing Alumni Association, or to the San Antonio Garden Center. Mrs. Rund's services will be live-streamed on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. You may find a link within her obituary page at www.porterloring.com where you are invited to sign the guestbook.