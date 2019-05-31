|
|
September 22, 1934 - May 28, 2019
Janet Vinklarek, 84, of San Antonio, passed away May 28, 2019. Janet was born on September 22, 1934, in Shiner, TX to the late Arnold and Joyce Ummelmann. Prior to marrying Frankie Vinklarek, Janet worked as a secretary and bookkeeper, but later traded those for being a full-time house wife and mother of three. Janet lived her life praising God, and enjoyed spreading the word of God to all her children and grandchildren. Janet was known for having a very young spirit, no matter her age. She kept up with latest fashions, and home design.
She even lived out her dream of driving a sports car, in her late seventy's she chose a Mustang. Janet had a passion for keeping a well-groomed garden and lawn. She and Frankie had quite the green thumb. Janet also enjoyed the company of her best puppy pal, Poncho. We will always remember how she told us to try our hardest, never give up and with God, all things are possible.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 59 years-Frankie Vinklarek, and her twin sister-Jo Kurtz. She is survived by her three children-Michael Vinklarek, Nancy Dillner, June Schmidt, all of San Antonio, six grand- children, seven great grand- children, sister Jeraldine Schulte and husband Allen.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Janet may be made to a .
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2019