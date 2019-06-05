|
February 23, 1953 - June 2, 2019
Janette A. Brandon, age of 66 passed away on Sunday June 2nd, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on February 23, 1953 in San Angelo, Texas.
Janette graduated from Highlands High School in 1971. She went on to attend Sul Ross University obtaining a Bachelor's Degree. She also received a Master's Degree from Our Lady of the Lake University. Janette worked for SAISD for 36 years, as a teacher, counselor and visiting teacher.
She is preceded in death by her father Judson Earl Jones, Jr. She is survived by her son Colby Neil Brandon (Beth Cavender) from Ft. Davis, Texas; her mother Julia Bell Gazaway Jones from San Antonio; brother Jerry Jones from Harlingen, Texas; sister Jennifer Jones Walker (Kyle) from Lake Creek, Texas; nephew Shane Walker and great nephew Liam Walker.
She was a very loving person to all who knew her and will be greatly missed by everyone. We would like to thank all those who took great care of her at the Methodist Hospital and BMT Clinic.
Visitation will be June 6th from 4-6 p.m. at Mission Park South. The funeral service will be June 7th at 9 a.m. at Mission Park South with interment at the Haby Cemetery on the Gazaway Ranch near Utopia, Texas with an eta of 12 p.m.
Published in Express-News on June 5, 2019