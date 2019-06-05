Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janette Brandon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janette A. Brandon


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janette A. Brandon Obituary
February 23, 1953 - June 2, 2019
Janette A. Brandon, age of 66 passed away on Sunday June 2nd, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on February 23, 1953 in San Angelo, Texas.
Janette graduated from Highlands High School in 1971. She went on to attend Sul Ross University obtaining a Bachelor's Degree. She also received a Master's Degree from Our Lady of the Lake University. Janette worked for SAISD for 36 years, as a teacher, counselor and visiting teacher.
She is preceded in death by her father Judson Earl Jones, Jr. She is survived by her son Colby Neil Brandon (Beth Cavender) from Ft. Davis, Texas; her mother Julia Bell Gazaway Jones from San Antonio; brother Jerry Jones from Harlingen, Texas; sister Jennifer Jones Walker (Kyle) from Lake Creek, Texas; nephew Shane Walker and great nephew Liam Walker.

She was a very loving person to all who knew her and will be greatly missed by everyone. We would like to thank all those who took great care of her at the Methodist Hospital and BMT Clinic.

Visitation will be June 6th from 4-6 p.m. at Mission Park South. The funeral service will be June 7th at 9 a.m. at Mission Park South with interment at the Haby Cemetery on the Gazaway Ranch near Utopia, Texas with an eta of 12 p.m.
Published in Express-News on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now