ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
Janez Schonfeld
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:30 PM
Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center
Wake
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:30 PM
Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center
Sister Janez (aka Rosemary) Schonfeld


1936 - 2019
Sister Janez (aka Rosemary) Schonfeld Obituary

Sister Janez (aka Sister Rosemary) Schonfeld, CDP, entered eternal life on December 2, 2019, at the age of 82. Sister Janez was born December 6, 1936 in Dallas Texas to Otto Bernard "Jack" and Inez Bergeron Schonfeld. Sister Janez professed first vows as a Sister of Divine Providence on June 22, 1956. The field of education was her lifelong ministry.

Throughout a span of 36 years Sister Janez was an elementary school teacher, high school Math and Science teacher in Texas and Louisiana and a Catholic School Principal in Ennis, Texas, Alexandria, Louisiana and Associate Principal at Providence High School in San Antonio, Texas. She also served as a staff member at Providence for an additional 20 years.

FUNERAL SERVICES

The Rosary will be recited Sunday, December 8, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. and the Wake will be at 6:30 p.m. The Memorial Mass will be on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. All services will be in Annunciation Chapel at Our Lady of the Lake Convent Center.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a memorial contribution to the Sisters of Divine Providence, 515 S.W. 24th Street, San Antonio, TX 78207-4619.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019
