|
|
June 19, 1942 - July 26, 2019
Jan, wife of Colonel Jim Roberts, United States Air Force, Retired, died in the evening of July 26 surrounded by her large extended family, whom she loved and who will love her forever. She had a sweet, kind, innocent nature and left precious memories for all who knew her. Jan was an accomplished musician with exquisite organ, piano and choir director skills. She played the organ and piano for Air Force and Civilian Churches and Chapels in Alabama, Alaska, California, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Nebraska and Texas. A member of the American Guild of Organists, she played concerts in Cathedrals in Germany and Sweden. For the last 34 years she has been the Music Director and Musician at Randolph Air Force Base, most of that time serving the Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Parish.
Jan shared her love and passion for music by teaching piano to hundreds of students.
Jan was also an outstanding, beautiful competitive ballroom dancer, a hobby she enjoyed and shared with her husband and many friends. Her second hobby was avidly shopping for herself and generously for family and friends.
Jan was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania and raised in the nearby town of Conemaugh, where she excelled as an athletic and enthusiastic cheerleader for the Iron Horses.
She is missed greatly and survived by husband, Jim; daughters, Sharen Tovar (Reuben), Jane Jessee (Will) and sons; John Roberts (Renee) and Gregory Roberts (Cristina). She so loved her Grandchildren: Rachel, Austin and Robbie Tovar; Jared and Evan Jessee, and Jacob and Zachary Roberts.
She is also survived by sister, Sharen Traynor, and brother's George (Trudy), Daniel (Debbie) and Robert Slick. She is preceded in death by Father, George Henry Slick, and Mother, Lottie Esther (Virginia) McCartney.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm at the Schertz Funeral Home, 2217 F.M. 3009 Schertz TX 78154. Funeral services will be held at Randolph AFB Chapel 1 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10am, followed immediately by a reception in the Chapel Annex. The procession for internment at Fort Sam Houston Military Cemetery will leave the Chapel at 1:15pm.
Donations may be made to the Jan Roberts Church Musician Scholarship Fund, Grace Presbyterian Church, 6301 Yorktown Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 1, 2019