Janice Elaine Troster, born January 11th, 1938 in Niagara Falls, New York, passed away September 1st, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Janice is preceded in death by her Parents, Florence Evelyn Frederick and Charles Spencer Lambert; her brother, Charles Alan Lambert; and her Son Glenn Eric Troster. Janice is survived by her husband George A. Troster; Children Gail Elaine Smith and Gregg Alan Troster; a sister Sandra Worstell; and two Grandchildren Ramiro Valdez and Archie Smith, Jr.

Visitation and Services will be held Wednesday September 9th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Road, San Antonio, TX.