September 12, 1938 - July 23, 2019
On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Janice Lee Knippa, loving mother and sister, passed away at the age of 80 in Pearland Texas.
Janice was born September 12, 1938 in San Antonio to A. H. Jerry and Virginia Knippa. She grew up in San Antonio, Cleburne, Waco and Austin but mostly San Antonio, graduating from Jefferson High School in 1956. She was baptized and confirmed at Ascension Lutheran Church. She received an English degree from the University of Texas and earnestly followed their football team every year. She was a proud member of the Chi Omega sorority at The University. Janice was a fifth generation Texan; her family arrived in the mid-1850s and later that century settled the town of Knippa, just west of Uvalde.
Janice is survived by her son,
Garner Dotson;
daughter-in-law, Jennifer Dotson; brother, Jerry Knippa; and sister, Carole Morgan. She is survived by her grandchildren Lauren, Trey and Katie Dotson, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her memory to the .
Published in Express-News on July 30, 2019