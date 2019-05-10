Home

Janice Marie Dunagan

Janice Marie Dunagan Obituary
November 23, 1937 - May 6, 2019
Janice Dunagan went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019 in Sherman, TX at the age of 81. She is preceded in death by her parents, Colton and Francis Dunagan; brother, George Dunagan. Janice is survived by her sister, Kathleen Robben; nieces, Amanda Robben, Christine Knabe (Richard), Andrea

Browning (Rusty); and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 12, 2019 5-9 pm. Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Mission Park South. Funeral Mass at 12:00 pm at St. Gerard Catholic Church on Monday, May 13, 2019. Sign the guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2019
