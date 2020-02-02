|
|
Janie Donnell Vasquez, born June 24, 1936, entered eternal rest on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the age of 83.
She worked for the San Antonio School District for more than 20 years serving both Cooper Middle School and Sidney Lanier High School.
She love music, dancing and entertaining family and friends. She loved to say jokes and make everyone laugh. She was filled with so much love for everyone, and she helped everyone she could. She was a devout Catholic just as she was raised to be.
She is reunited in heaven with her parents Blas and Juanita Donnell; her beloved husband Clemente Vasquez; her son Edward Delgado; Grandson Fernando Delgado III; Brothers, Henry Donnell and Frank Donnell and only sister Virginia D. Dosal.
Janie is greatly loved and will be deeply missed by her children Fernando Delgado,Yolanda Medina, Rudy Delgado(Lucy), Richard Delgado(Patsy), Sarah Sandoval, Rachel Reyna(Michael), Robert Donel, 17 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren plus numerous friends and family.
Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 4pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm that evening.
A formal procession will depart the funeral home at 12:00pm for a 1pm Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020