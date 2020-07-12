1/1
JANIE JUAREZ WREN
1935 - 2020
In Loving Memory of Our Mom

Janie Juarez Wren, 84, gained her wings and went to be with our Lord on July 3, 2020. She was born on December 14, 1935 to Salvador and Angelita Juarez. Janie is preceded in death by both her parents and siblings Rudy, Salvador Jr, Jaime, Mary Francis, Pauline and Martha. She has one surviving sister Teresa. She leaves behind four children, Mary Alice Dyer, Ben Cruz, Sandra Arce and an estranged daughter. She also leaves several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Janie was a hard and dedicated employee of HEB Grocery Company where she retired after 38 years. When she wasn't working she loved to dance, travel, cook and work on ceramics.

To be absent from the body is to be in the presence of the Lord. We will always hold you dearly in our hearts.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Palm Heights Mortuary
3711 S Zarzamora St
San Antonio, TX 78225
(210) 924-4568
