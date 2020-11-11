Janie M. Morin born in Taft, Texas on August 10, 1926 went to be with the Lord on November 6, 2020 at the age of 94. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Rodrick H. Morin and parents Santos and Felipa Moreno. Survivors include her loving children George Morin, Roger Morin, Sandra Carrillo, Sylvia Jolly, Douglas Morin, Gary Morin and Leroy Morin, sister Celia Alaniz, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Brookehill Funeral Home with a celebration of life service to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Templo Bethel Church. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.

In accordance with CDC safety precautions, a mask and social distancing is required. There will be limited seating for the evening service. For everyone's safety please honor the family from a distance. We kindly thank you in advance.

