April 17, 2019
On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, beloved mother, grand mother, sister, and aunt, Janie Mendoza Flores returned home to the Lord at the age of 74. She will be forever remembered in the hearts of her surviving family: her sons, Gregorio (Patricia Davila) Flores III and Ramon (Jennifer) Flores, her adoring granddaughters, Arianna, Catarina, Juliana, and Lucía Flores, her siblings, Olga (Macario) Garcia,Pedro Jr. (Linda) Mendoza, Ramon (Ida) Mendoza, Richard (Rosemary) Mendoza, Rose Mary (Marcos) Martinez, Elizabeth (Gabriel) Martinez, Steve (Alice) Mendoza, Diana (Edward) Agüero and Rachel (David) Oviedo, and numer- ous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her parents, Pedro G. and Rosa Mendoza, and her brother, Pedro Jr., preceded her in death. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Treviño Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd. San Antonio, TX 78237 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m.
Her Funeral Mass will take place at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 1710 Clower St., San Antonio, TX 78201 at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with interment to follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery.
Funeral reception at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church immediately thereafter.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 22, 2019