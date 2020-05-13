Janie Olivia Eichler, 73, of Schertz, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born November 6, 1946 in Giddings, Texas, Janie was the daughter of the late Oliver and Gardenia Eichler. Janie graduated Giddings High School in 1965. She went on to attend Durham's Business College and upon graduation became the secretary for the Assistant Dean of the University of Texas. Janie would later enjoy many years in the hotel/hospitality industry beginning at La Quinta. Most recently, Janie was the marketing director for Ripley's Believe it or Not. She retired in April 2018 after 18 years. When Janie was not working in the corporate world, she was making angels, working arts and craft shows and positively impacting everyone around her. She will be dearly missed by her family and so many. She is survived by her son, Tim Droemer, daughter, Kimberly Davalos and her husband Doug Davalos, and three grandchildren, Daylan Davalos, Danielle Davalos, and Desiree Davalos. Memorial Services will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Concordia Lutheran Church. A Memorial in Janie's honor can be made to Concordia Lutheran Church, SAMMMinistries, Converse Animal Shelter or any charity of one's choice. You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com Arrangements are with:
Published in Express-News on May 13, 2020.