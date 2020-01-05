|
|
Janie Perez, born on October 22, 1955 in San Antonio, Tx passed away on December 25, 2019 at the age of 64 and was reborn in Heaven.
She is preceded in death by her mother Elisa Perez. She is survived by her four sons: Raymond Perez, Juan Perez, Roland Rodriguez and Tony Perez.; and eight grandchildren: Gus Soto, Marisa Perez, Jonathan Perez, Judel Rene A. Perez, Sabrina Perez, Azreila Camero, Mariah Camero, and Jared Rodriguez. In moms own words; " we aren't getting older, we're getting better' thus ending her battle with disabilities stretching a quarter-century long. She never gave up the will to do for others. Her prayers got answered.
We also would like to acknowledge Vita's hospice, the University hospital, and the Love-Gospel Church.
The inspiration you leave guides us along the way. We miss you deeply and are forever grateful for the love you bestowed on all whom crossed paths with you.
Your warm smile will forever shine thru the memories kept close to our hearts. "MaMa J" was a loving, caring, and thoughtful woman that attended church and never lost faith in us all; awhile giving this life her all!
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020