Janie T. Venegas was called home to heaven September 19, 2020. She had been battling cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a very easy person to talk to. Loved talking to people, made them feel at home with her interest in what they were saying and made lasting friends as soon as she met a person. She cared about people and their stories.

She had worked in restaurants all her life since the age of twelve as a waitress and was head waitress at the last two where she had worked for a combined total of twenty five years. She was a great cook, hard worker, devoted mother, loved children, and a devoted Catholic. Janie always said if she could live in church she would. She was always happiest after attending Sunday mass. She attended St. Henry's Catholic Church, and had participated in several several Acts Retreats there as well as in other parishes of which she was very proud of. She strived to learn all about the Bible and had countless conversations with priests and deacons as well as fellow Catholics and anybody that would be willing to have these discussions with her. She was very knowledgeable. Janie was a very loving and giving person, proud of what she had accomplished, determined, adventurous, and a fearless go-getter. She loved camping, hiking, traveling, swimming, cooking, and meeting people. She loved laughing (and she had quite a contagious laugh) and singing her conjuntos and other Mexican music as well as choir music. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and those who might have known her. She was truly an angel.

Janie is preceded in death by her parents, Alejandro and Josefina Garcia; brothers, Alejandro and Gilberto Garcia and sister, Olga Garcia.

She is survived by her loving husband of forty eight short years, Manuel Venegas; son, Esteban and wife, Jennifer Venegas, and daughter, Melody and husband, Brian Juarez; grandchildren, Romeo Venegas, Devin Mendez, Esteban Lalo Venegas, Tatiana Venegas, Cristian Venegas, Iliana Velez, Gabriel Juarez, and Geniveve Juarez; and one great grandchild, Sevin Amor Mendez. Janie is also survived by her sister, Guadalupe and husband, Humberto Rodriguez as well as sister in law, Carmen Garcia; mother in law, Lucy Maldonado; brothers in law, Tomas Maldonado and Francisco Maldonado; sisters in law, Becky and husband, Wayne Knight, Patti and Rick Albidress as well as numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and countless friends.

Visitation will be held at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 2:00pm to 8:00pm with a Rosary at 6:30pm. On Thursday, October 1, 2020 visitation will continue from 8:30am to 9:15am. A procession will depart at 9:15am for a 9:30am Funeral Mass at St. Henry's Catholic Church.

Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, due to Covid-19 only immediate family will be able to attend.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Henry's Catholic Church.

Services entrusted to

M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home.