September 5, 1953 - August 14, 2019
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Janie V. Hernandez was called home by the Lord on August 14, 2019, at the age of 65. Janie worked as a hospice nurse's aide for about 10 years. She enjoyed sewing and collecting jewelry. Searching for antiques and thrift treasures were a favorite hobby, as well. Janie is loved and will be missed by her husband of 8 years, Robert N. Monsalvo; children, Diana Cerna, Victoriano J. Hernandez III and Patricia Guerrero (Johnny); step-children, Robert Monsalvo Jr., Patrick Monsalvo, Joseph Monsalvo, Sarah Monse and Victoria Martinez; 2 grandchildren, Rosendo J. Acosta and Ariel Guerrero; and extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 12 Noon until 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 3 p.m. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019