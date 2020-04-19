|
Janina "Joann" Witek, long-time resident of Cibolo, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on April 11, 2020 after battling with dementia and pneumonia.
She was born in Holzany, Poland on October 17, 1936, to Jan and Anna Solarczyk.
After enduring the terror of World War II and the concentration camps in Poland, Joann immigrated to the United States with her parents and six (soon to be seven) siblings, in October 1949. Her oldest sister went to England first, and then went to the United States at a later date.
The family came to America by boat and they arrived in Poteet, Texas, thanks to the efforts and generosity of the Felix Mikolajczyk family, who agreed to be their sponsor and host family. They quickly learned the English language and adjusted to life in a foreign country.
The family worked in the strawberry fields, where Joann eventually met her future husband, Roman Witek. He had also immigrated from Poland and was sponsored by a different family in Poteet. During their 64 years of marriage, they lived a life dedicated to hard work and sacrifice to accomplish their American dream. They were founding members of the Polish American Center Lodge 2540 in San Antonio and were instrumental in preserving and promoting the Polish culture and traditions for over 50 years.
Joann received numerous awards and recognition for her many years of service and dedication. In her early adult life, Joann worked at Fox Photo in the enlargement and finishing department. She was also a waitress at the Old Krakow Polish Restaurant in San Antonio for several years.
Joann cherished her Polish heritage. She was honored to be a part of the Polish delegation who attended the papal visit by Pope John Paul II in September 1987 in San Antonio. Over the years, Joann directed several adult Polish dance groups, most notably The Krakowiak Polish Dancers. Eventually her focus turned to instructing youth dancers, which always included some of her own children, grandchildren, and other extended family members.
The groups performed at numerous civic and cultural events throughout South Texas, including many years at the Texas Folklife Festival in San Antonio. After she retired, she worked for a mothers-day-out program, because she loved being around children. One of Joann's most beloved traditions was to host a Christmas Eve celebration at her home each year; family and friends always raved about her pot roast, and no celebration was complete without the homemade Polish pierogi that she and Roman always prepared together. Although Joann and Roman both left Poland at an early age, Poland never left their hearts.
They traveled back several times to visit both of their extended families, and they kept in touch often through letters and phone calls. Joann was always so full of life and love for her family, and she especially enjoyed being able to dote on her grandchildren. She never took a moment for granted.
Despite the many hardships that she faced in her life, she lived with a grateful heart and always counted her blessings. Joann is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband Roman Witek; brother John Solarczyk; sisters Anna Barszcz and Gizella Sczech.
She is survived by her four sons Richard Witek and wife Carol, of Schertz; Henry Witek and Debbie Butler, of Spring Branch; Mike Witek and Jackie Day, of Cibolo, and Stanley Witek, of New Braunfels; grandchildren Leanne, Kelly, Adam, Kenny, Anthony, Ashley, Blaine and eight great-grandchildren; brothers Chester Solarczyk, of St. Hedwig, Mike Solarczyk, of Boerne, and Joseph Solarczyk and wife Karen, of Converse; sister Patricia Aaron and husband Claude, of Pleasanton, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members, including several cousins who still live in Poland.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 20, 2020 from 5:00PM-8:00PM at the Schertz Funeral Home Chapel.
Our Funeral Home and staff will be following the CDC guidelines that have been put in place do to the Covid-19.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Joann's memory to the Polish National Alliance PNA Scholarship Award Program in Chicago, Illinois, the Polish Heritage Center in Panna Maria, Texas, or an organization of your choice.