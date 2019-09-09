|
|
September 29th, 1935 - September 4th, 2019
Janis McDowell Hadnott was born to Daniel and Zara McDowell in Lincoln, Texas on September 29th, 1935. On September 4th, 2019, she went to heaven for everlasting life. Jan graduated from Prairie View A&M University in 1957 with a degree in Music Education and continued with post graduate work in Opera Studies at Texas Southern University. She was a music and choral teacher at Livingston High School in Livingston, Texas and at Sweeny High School in Sweeny, Texas from 1957 through 1966.
Jan met and married William H. Hadnott, Jr., M.D., her husband of 49 years, in Bay City, Texas. Together they touched many lives and formed lifelong friendships. In 1966, they moved to San Antonio, where Jan brought her inimitable charm and zest for life to every project she pursued. While raising her four children, she served on the board of directors of St. Luke's Episcopal School. Her board involvements continued as an elected President of both the National Medical Association Auxiliary and the C.A. Whittier Medical Auxiliary. She was a member and President of the Youth Orchestra of San Antonio. Jan served as a board member of the San Antonio Carver Cultural Center, the Inaugural San Antonio Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee, ARTS! San Antonio - City Arts Council, and the Community Council for Christians and Jews.
Jan was an avid lover of music, art, and tennis. In her free time, she enjoyed listening to live music and watching professional tennis and Spurs basketball. In 1974, she became one of four African American investors in the San Antonio Spurs basketball team. They quietly became the first African American owners in the NBA.
In recent years, she poured her energy and creative leadership into her church home - St. Paul United Methodist Church and the Prairie View A&M Foundation, as a Trustee.
Her great passion for life was most apparent in her relationships with her children; Wanna H. Hadnott, Wynette Hadnott Keller and husband Larry, Marjorie Laverne Hadnott, William H. Hadnott, III, M.D. and wife Nicole. Jan adored her two grandchildren, William Harrison Hadnott and Leah Michelle Hadnott, who affectionately called her "Gigi".
Preceded in death by her parents, her brother John and her husband Bill Hadnott, Jan is survived by her children and grandchildren, brother Daniel McDowell Jr. and his wife Charlesetta, sisters Vernice Seastrunk, Dorothy Faye Houston and Tobortha Mae Samples, brother-in-law James Hadnott, M.D. and his wife Gwendolyn, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at St. Paul United Methodist Church (508 N. Center Street, 78202) September 10th, from 6 - 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church September 11th, at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following:
Janis McDowell Hadnott Scholarship - Music Department, Prairie View A&M University, P. O. Box 393, Prairie View, TX 77446. (In the memo line, please write "Janis McDowell Hadnott Scholarship"); The Hadnott Family Endowed Presidential Scholarship Fund, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, 301 University Boulevard, Galveston, TX 77555; or St. Paul United Methodist Church Moller Organ Endowment, 508 N. Center Street, San Antonio, Texas 78202. (In the memo line, please write "In memory of Janis McDowell Hadnott").
Published in Express-News on Sept. 9, 2019