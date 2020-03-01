|
Jase Owen Flores, age 6, gained his angel wings on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Jase was preceded in death by his twin brothers, Benjamin and Timothy Flores, paternal grandfather Gilbert S. Flores, Sr.
Jase was a ray of sunshine with his big brown eyes and his huge mischievous smile, would light up any room he was in. He touched our lives and the lives of so many; our beloved shining and spirited boy. A light in our lives and a star in all our hearts. He was his own unique person. Our memories of him leave us smiling through our tears.
Jase loved his family deeply, and is survived by his parents Stephanie and Gilbert Flores; twin brother Jude Ryan Flores; grandmothers Mona Flores and Maria Guevara; grandfather George Natividad; and many numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Stephanie and Gilbert would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. They would also like to give thanks to Methodist Children's Hospital for their love and compassion. Thanks, is also given to the students and staff at St. Mary Magdalen School.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Porter Loring McCullough.ROSARYTUESDAY, MARCH 3, 20207:00 PMPORTER LORING CHAPEL FUNERAL MASSWEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, 2020 10:00 AMST. MARY MAGDALEN CATHOLICH CHURCH1710 CLOWER
Interment will follow the service at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257. In lieu of flowers, Stephanie and Gilbert have requested donations be made in memory of Jase Flores to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School, 1700 Clower, San Antonio, TX 78201.
Sweet Jase, you were taken from us way too soon, with so much more life to live and yet you filled our hearts with enough love to last a lifetime. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020