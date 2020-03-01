San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
1710 Clower
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
Mission Burial Park North
20900 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Jase Owen Flores

Jase Owen Flores Obituary

Jase Owen Flores, age 6, gained his angel wings on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Jase was preceded in death by his twin brothers, Benjamin and Timothy Flores, paternal grandfather Gilbert S. Flores, Sr.

Jase was a ray of sunshine with his big brown eyes and his huge mischievous smile, would light up any room he was in. He touched our lives and the lives of so many; our beloved shining and spirited boy. A light in our lives and a star in all our hearts. He was his own unique person. Our memories of him leave us smiling through our tears.

Jase loved his family deeply, and is survived by his parents Stephanie and Gilbert Flores; twin brother Jude Ryan Flores; grandmothers Mona Flores and Maria Guevara; grandfather George Natividad; and many numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Stephanie and Gilbert would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. They would also like to give thanks to Methodist Children's Hospital for their love and compassion. Thanks, is also given to the students and staff at St. Mary Magdalen School.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Porter Loring McCullough.

ROSARY

TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2020

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL

FUNERAL MASS

WEDNESDAY,

MARCH 4, 2020 10:00 AM

ST. MARY MAGDALEN CATHOLICH CHURCH

1710 CLOWER

Interment will follow the service at Mission Burial Park North, 20900 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257. In lieu of flowers, Stephanie and Gilbert have requested donations be made in memory of Jase Flores to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School, 1700 Clower, San Antonio, TX 78201.

Sweet Jase, you were taken from us way too soon, with so much more life to live and yet you filled our hearts with enough love to last a lifetime.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020
