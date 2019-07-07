|
|
May 11, 1971 - June 24, 2019
Jason Robert Pipoly, 48, walked into the arms of his Lord and Savior on June 24, 2019, in San Antonio, TX. Jason was born in Cleveland Ohio on May 11, 1971.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Pipoly and his beloved mother, Mary Janice (Biggins).
Jason was an adventurer, who received national notoriety when he swam across both the English and Catalina Channels. He had a passion for art, music, photography, and was active in politics.
His challenges in life were overcome through his strong faith, determination, and perseverance. He was an inspiration.
Jason is survived by his wife Lisa, siblings Adyn Pipoly, Nathan Pipoly, nephew Noah Jude of San Antonio, TX, and Gina Szafraniec, her husband John, along with nieces Hannah, Kayla, and nephew Ryan of Bloomington, MN.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Corner- stone Chapel located at 18755 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78258.
In honor of Jason's giving nature, please consider making a donation to in his name in lieu of flowers.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019