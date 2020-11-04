Jay Christopher Romo, born in Inglewood California, 17th of November 1957, passed away 25 July 2020.

His parents, Gilbert Romo Jr and mother Paula preceded him in death.

Jay endured a lengthy battle with MS, which he fought courageously. His assistance from Dr Gazda, helped him immensely. Jay had his life filled with many stories and adventures, and his total recall of dates pertaining to his events. Jay owned Omni Hair Styling business on Callahan Rd. He served many clients in his career. He also was a prolific photographer and enjoyed his work. Jay was one to helping those in need who couldn't do for themselves.

He will be greatly missed, RIP Primo, you truly were a great fighter...