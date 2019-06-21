|
June 16, 2019
Jay L. Stephens, 77, passed away on June 16, 2019. He was born in Newberry, South Carolina to J.C. Stephens and Art Lee Gray Stephens. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jeanette Stephens. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Son Im Stephens; daughter, Anjo Flores and son-in-law, John D. Flores; grandchildren, Alexander Stephens, Johnlee Flores, Justin Flores, Joseph Flores, Artice Flores; great-grand children, Charlie Nicole Stephens and Theia Janae Flores.
The visitation will be Saturday, June 22, 2019, 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary, with a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Shelter 5.
Published in Express-News on June 21, 2019