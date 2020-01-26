|
Jean Barlow Graham passed away in San Antonio on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at age 99. Born January 2, 1921 in Crockett, Texas to Archie Lee and Bunnie Arnold Barlow, Jean spent the first five years of her life in Crockett and then moved with her parents to Winters in West Texas. She graduated from Winters High School in 1937 and then attended Texas Wesleyan College in Fort Worth, graduating with honors in 1940 at age 19 with a degree in music. Subsequently Jean taught choir and music in Cayuga, Texas, in San Antonio at Horace Mann Junior High School, and at San Angelo High School, where she was the music director. She was introduced in New York City to her future husband, fellow Texan Charles R. Graham, by his father, who was the shop teacher at San Angelo High. They were married on July 9, 1951 in Paris, France and lived in Germany from that time until 1956, when they returned to Texas and settled in San Antonio.
Jean was devoted to her family, friends, and music. She also had a strong sense of commitment to causes that were important to her. While raising her sons, she volunteered for the San Antonio Symphony, presenting enrichment programs in schools accompanying symphony concerts for children. She was involved in local and national politics, played an active role in Women for Peace during the Vietnam War, and was a member of the First Unitarian-Universalist Church of San Antonio from its early days. She worked for several years handling special orders at the L&M Bookstore near San Antonio College. After her sons were grown, she volunteered in a local elementary school providing supplemental reading lessons for students in need. She remained active singing in choral societies and attending symphony and chamber music concerts until she was in her nineties.
Jean had many wonderful qualities, including adventurousness, independence, dedication to her family, commitment to education, but more than anything, she will be remembered for her graciousness and kindness to others and her positive nature.
Jean was preceded in death by her brother James E. Barlow and her husband Charles Graham. She is survived by her sister-in-law Virginia Barlow, three sons Dr. Robin Graham (wife Brooke Miller) of Seattle, WA, Dr. Randy Graham (wife Marguerite) of Knoxville, TN, Kerry Graham (fiance Kate
Tochor) of San Antonio, grandchildren Brian, Stephen, Travis, Olivia and Jessica, and great-grandchildren Keiran and Vaeda.
A memorial service will be held at the First Unitarian-Universalist Church on Saturday, March 28 at 1:30 pm.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the First Unitarian-Universalist Church of San Antonio or to a .
Jean's family would like to express their thanks to the staff of the Forum at Lincoln Heights and the staff of Heart-to-Heart Hospice for their loving care during her last years.