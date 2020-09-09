Jean Charlene Hemp, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and all-around great gal passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She was 91 years of age.

Jean was born on November 15, 1928 in Evanston Illinois to James & Charlotte Farning. Jean's father died when she was just 5 months old due to Pneumonia. James had grown up in Neillsville, Wisconsin and this town and the relatives of James would forever be a part of her life.

Charlotte married Harry Middleton, and Harry adopted Jean. They spent her childhood in Chicago. In 1938, at just 10 years of age, her mother Charlotte died of a sudden infection. Harry asked the Farning family to raise Jean in Neillsville for a year. Upon Jean's return to Chicago, Harry married Ruth Hansen.

Although her young life began with tragedy, mom would say that she was fortunate to have two mothers, two fathers and so many aunts, uncles and cousins that loved and supported her.

When Jean was 17 years old, she returned to Neillsville to attend high school for her final 2 years. There she made many life-long friends, but one boy in particular would remain her true love for 62 years. Jean and Robert Hemp married in 1952.

Bob joined the Air Force and they spent the next 27 years in numerous locations, finally settling in San Antonio. At Randolph AFB, Jean worked in the federal civil service. After his military retirement, Bob also worked in civil service and together they devoted 25 years to careers that provided for their family and along the way made many incredible friends. In addition to work, Jean enjoyed creating a home that was a special place to be, with great food and great laughs. If you were lucky, your evening would include an epic game of cards. Also, during their time in San Antonio Jean & Bob were faithful members of King of Kings Lutheran Church for 33 years.

Jean and Bob had 2 children, James and Janie, and we were fortunate to live in a household of love, respect, hard work, and faith. Bob passed away in July 2014 and Jean moved to Colorado Springs to be close to her daughter. She lived at Bonaventure Senior Living and her family is so grateful for the love and care she received from Bonaventure, the incredible staff at Synergy HomeCare and for the last 5 months the ladies at Bonaventure Memory Care and in the final weeks, New Century Hospice.

Jean is survived by her son, James; daughter-in-law, Anne; and grandchildren, Lucas, Samantha, and Robert, also her daughter, Janie; son-in-law, Dean Reinhardt; and grandchildren, Joshua and Emma.

To say that our mother will be missed is an understatement. Her good and gracious voice remains in our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Neillsville, WI on October 3rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church, 13888 Dreamwood Dr, San Antonio, TX 78233