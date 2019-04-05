San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
September 19, 1929 - April 1, 2019
Jean D. Sahm, age 89, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Jean graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. Jean worked at First Federal Savings and Loan for over 25 years. She enjoyed her Spurs and going to Las Vegas with her husband, Jerry, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jerry Sahm. Jean is survived by children, Keith Sahm and wife, Sammie of McAllen, Texas and Rob Sahm of Bulverde, Texas, and Richard and Lona Roll of Menard, Texas; grandchildren, Sara Beth Sahm, Lisa Box, Jaime Brace; 10 loved grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at The Heights of Bulverde.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2019
