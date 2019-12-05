|
Jean Fogarasi passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in on May 6, 1929 to James and Elizabeth Parr in Warrington, England. Jean is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, William J. Fogarasi; her children, William M. Fogarasi (Sheryl); grandchildren, Casey Fogarasi and Alan Fogarasi; and her great-grandchildren, Owen and Colton Richards. Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 5, 2019