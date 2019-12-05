Home

Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
View Map
Jean Fogarasi


1929 - 2019
Jean Fogarasi Obituary

Jean Fogarasi passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born in on May 6, 1929 to James and Elizabeth Parr in Warrington, England. Jean is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, William J. Fogarasi; her children, William M. Fogarasi (Sheryl); grandchildren, Casey Fogarasi and Alan Fogarasi; and her great-grandchildren, Owen and Colton Richards. Visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 5, 2019
