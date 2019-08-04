|
|
February 24, 2019
Jean Gaddis Keating, daughter of Edelene Jones Gaddis and John Marshall Gaddis of San Antonio, passed away on Sunday, February 24th, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. She was 91. Her beloved husband of 70 years, Peter McCall Keating Jr., passed away on November 16th, 2016.
Jean studied at the University of Texas, Austin and graduated from the University of Utah. She did Graduate Studies at Boston University and taught 3rd and 4th grade language arts at Waccamaw Academy in Whiteville, NC. She went on to become the first Special Education Homebound teacher in the Alamo Heights District in San Antonio. She was a member of the Christian Science Church in Alamo Heights and served as Account Executive for the Christian Science Monitor. Her church work and study were of utmost importance to Jean. She was active with the Junior League of Austin where she implemented and directed a therapeutic program for dependent and neglected children at the Travis County Juvenile Home for which she received commendation from the Director of Region Eight of the Association of Junior Leagues of America. Jean was also Youth Director for the Palo Alto YWCA, served as a Probation Office for Neighborhood House in Salt Lake City, Utah and was District Coordinator for the National Bicentennial Competition on the Constitution and Bill of Rights for Congressman Lamar Smith of Texas. Above all, her family and her church were what she loved the most in life. She is survived by her son Peter McCall Keating, III, his wife Rumi Sato Keating and grandson Tyler Yoshihiro Keating, her daughter Pauline Gaddis Keating and son John Marshall Keating, and brother John M. Gaddis. Jean and Peter had moved to Los Angeles in 2009 to be close to family and are now buried together in Comfort Texas at the Gaddis Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019