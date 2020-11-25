Jean passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2020.

Jean was born on February 25 1934 to John and Grace Matthews in Long Beach, Ms. Jean was a stay at home Mom during her 24-year marriage to her first husband William Wallace "Wally" Harris raising her 3 children. After Wally's passing Jean went to work at Kelly AFB in a civil service capacity. During this time, she re met her high school sweetheart Arthur H. Latimer and they were married for 39 years until his passing in September of this year.

Jean is survived by her son William Harris and her grandson Jonathan Wallace Harris.

Jean was preceded in death by her daughter Grace R. Northington and son John L. Harris. In addition to her husband's William Wallace Harris and Arthur H. Latimer as well as her parents John and Grace Matthews.

A special thank you and sincere appreciation to Dr. Wm. Tom Gonzaba and PA Anissa Ramirez for their many years of kindness and compassion shown to Jean, and to our family. There is nothing better than "Como Familia" and everyone experiences this at Gonzaba Medical Group. Also, we truly thank RN Nohemi of La Diferencia Hospice for her constant encouragement and positivity. Truly the best.

Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm with the chapel service at 1:00 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.

