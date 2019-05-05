|
|
June 5, 1932 - April 22, 2019
Jean Raterman passed away peacefully on the evening of April 22, 2019 after an unexpected illness. She was blessed with amazing help from caregivers, nurses, and her church family. Jean was born on June 5, 1932 in Fruitland, New Mexico and grew up in nearby Farming- ton. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1950 and married Bill Raterman in December 1951. Bill & Jean lived in Riverside, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, Farmington, NM, Denver, CO and San Antonio, TX. She lived in San Antonio for 46 years before moving to Puyallup, WA in 2017 to be closer to family.
Jean loved music. She learned to play the piano at an early age and taught count- less others how to play. She was a sports fan, especially golf and baseball, and truly loved her San Antonio Spurs. She enjoyed volunteer work at St James Parish in Denver and St Helena's in San Antonio. She retired from Stahl Elementary School in 2003. Jean is predeceased by her husband Bill Raterman, her twin sister Joan Loleit,
and seven more sisters & brothers. Jean and Joan were the youngest children of the Wade/ Eppich family.
She is survived by her three sons and their families; Mike & Cheryl Raterman of Gunnison, CO; Mark & Karen Raterman of Arvada, CO; and Matt & Melissa Raterman of Puya- llup, WA.
She had four grandchildren: Kirsten, Emily, Tory, and Kiera.
A funeral Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Mount Olivet Cemetery Chapel, 12801 W 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO. Reception to follow at Jack's and Steamers, 8565 Five Parks Drive, Suite 100, Arvada, CO 80005.
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019