Jean Tyler Harris, age 94, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, in San Antonio. She was born on November 17, 1925, the only child of Marcus and Sophia Tyler.

A native San Antonian, Jean graduated from Jefferson High School, and later attended the University of the Incarnate Word and the University of Oslo before graduating from the University of Texas. While at UT, she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and met her husband, Martin Harris. They were married on April 14, 1950.

A devoted wife, she followed Martin and his Air Force service, living in Germany for three years before returning home to settle permanently in San Antonio. Jean loved to travel with her husband and was a lover of all animals and anything antique.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Martin. She is survived by a son, Marty (Carol) Harris of Tilden; four grandchildren, Sarah Harris of Austin, Jason (Sarah) Harris of Austin, Rebekah (Chance) Ray of Bigfoot, and Blakely (Coleman) Kneisley of Annapolis, Maryland; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary on McCullough Ave. A graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park on Saturday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial gifts be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church in San Antonio or VITAS Healthcare at vitascommunityconnection.org/

