On March 27, 2020 our beloved mom/granny was called home at the age of 87.
Our mom was born in Dry Ridge, KY on June 28,1932. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mildred Tomlin, sister Rene Christensen, sons Paul King, Erasmus Valdez and daughter Eunice Garza.
She is survived by her children Ruth Delgado (Alfonso), Jean Christensen (David), Larry Dean (Hunter),
Susan Saint-Lockhart (Jerry), Yvonda Villarreal, Yolanda Garza-Sadler(David), Lorinda Enriquez (Mary). 20 Grandchildren, 21 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great-Great Grandchildren.
Our mom was a feisty red head with a great sense of humor. She enjoyed sitting with her friend Lorraine Peters and watching Gunsmoke. Our mom loved listening to Elvis and loved her cats Little Mommy and Little Girl.
Our family would like to extend a special Thanks to her longtime PCP Dr. Juanita Sprute aka (Baby Girl) and staff. A special Thanks to S.A. Rehab for their care.
A small gravesite service was officiated by Pastor Eli Prieto on April 2, 2020.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please donate to S.A Humane Society, S.A. Feral Cat Coalition, or .
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020