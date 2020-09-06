(Sue) Jean Juhring Wood, born September 2, 1932 in Austin, Texas, woke up in the arms of our Lord on August 28, 2020. This devoted loving Christian, Wife, Mother, Grandmother was preceded in death by her precious loving husband, Wallace Lee Wood of 46years. Also, Jean's parents: Louis M. and Arlene Belle Juhring, Step-mother Lilia Rosa Juhring and Beautiful sister, Carol Ellebracht. Jean is survived by her daughter-Lea Wood Ashworth (Larry), and son – Steven R. (Anna) Wood. Loving grandchildren – Dain Wood Zachery, Ethan and Shey Wood Reichenau, Cialee R. Wood, and A.J. and Chelsea Ashworth (Harlow and Callyn) Johnnie and Amanda Ford (Gary Williams, Abigail Martinez) sister in law Mildred Wood and lots of nieces and nephews. After graduating from Brackenridge High School in 1950, Jean started her long career with the National Bank at Fort Sam Houston 1st in the secretarial pool. Married Wally on February 16, 1951 and after babies were born, Jean returned to work as secretary to the Vice President of the bank, then was promoted to Vice President/Loan Officer in 1973. Retiring after 40 years of service in 1997. Member of Eastwood Christian Church, then Northwest Hills Christian Church, until moving to St. Hedwig and joining the Country Church in Marion, Texas. Jean was a giver, and would help anyone who needed a little support. She volunteered at the Attic with Country Church and enjoyed the fellowship with all the workers and made many special friends that she loved and admired.

Visitation will begin on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South In accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask to wear a mask and practice social distancing. There will be limited seating for services. For the service you may use the outdoor screen or you may go to the website for live streaming. For everyone's safety please honor the family from a distance. We kindly thank you in advance.