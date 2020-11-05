Jeanne (Margaret Jean Newkirk) Ulm, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on October 31, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Jeanne was born in Pueblo, CO, to K.E. and Elsie Newkirk. While in school she met her husband, James "Jim" Ulm -- a true love affair for 58 years.

While Jim was in the Air Force, Jeanne was the true general of the family, guiding them through 25 moves. Jeanne picked their final move to Boerne, TX, which immediately felt like home due to their parish at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and their Fair Oaks neighbors.

Jeanne was most proud of her children and grandchildren. The family's fondest memories came from their annual Thanksgiving celebrations, starting with the first year Jeanne invited Jim home to Pueblo.

Jeanne is survived by husband, Jim Ulm of Boerne; three children: Jim Ulm (Shelley) of Houston, TX, Joanna Ulm Peters of Monument, CO, John Ulm (Jenny) of San Antonio, TX; seven grandchildren: Madison, Hannah, and James Ulm, Megan Peters, Katie Johnson (Zephan), Isabella and Hayes Ulm. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.