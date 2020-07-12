Jeanne Rodgers Anderson was born on May 13th, 1931 in Houston, Texas and passed away on July 1st, 2020 in Dallas, Texas surrounded by her three adoring daughters, Cheryl, Kathy, and MerriLee. Jeanne is also survived by seven grandchildren, Bryan Dugger, Bradley Markham (Ashley), Allyson Jasper (Ryan), Shelton Markham (Amy), Natalie Markham, Shay O'Brien, Bridget O'Brien, and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and partner in life's adventures, Donald L. Anderson. In addition, Jeanne had numerous friends in San Antonio and Dallas who enjoyed her bright spirit and infectious laugh.

To know Jeanne Anderson was to feel her unconditional love and gracious spirit. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will forever remember her soft hands and perfect lap for cuddling. Visitors to her home were welcomed with large glass bowls of chocolates and candy orange slices, emblematic of Jeanne's innate sweetness. She had a childlike spirit and a joyful laugh which will be sorely missed.

Jeanne loved bright colors and had an eye for fashion. Her daughters marveled that she always looked and smelled good. She moved with a characteristic swish which stayed with her until her final months. She expressed herself delightfully with a precious combination of voice and hand animation. She was sparkly.

Jeanne had a variety of jobs throughout her fifty-five years in San Antonio, first as an administrative assistant for Buckner Baptist Benevolences in San Antonio, then as an assistant to the Rector at Christ Episcopal Church. She most enjoyed her years as owner of a toy store called Fun and Fancies for Children, where she used her eye for design and her love of people to share joy with countless children and adults.

Jeanne nurtured many passions throughout her life. She was an avid reader, routine NY Times crossword puzzle worker (using black felt tip pen and White Out), bowler, world traveler (always overpacking), and impassioned movie goer. She also loved card games and enjoyed visits to Las Vegas. Her grandchildren always knew they had played well when they beat their Grandma Jeanne at a card game: she never let them win on purpose. But no passion was ever greater than her love for the San Antonio Spurs. Jeanne helped Popovich coach from her living room recliner for years, calling each player by his first name and shouting instructions. Like her blind eye for her daughters, the Spurs were never at fault when a foul was called. Jeanne's enthusiasm for the people and things she loved was contagious, filling a room with her infectious energy.

Jeanne proudly protected and cared for her beloved husband, Don, up until the day of his passing. She nurtured her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with the same heartfelt love.

Jeanne had a pure faith which buoyed her throughout life. She was a member of Woodland Baptist Church in San Antonio and cherished her many friendships there. Jeanne will be interred at the Woodland columbarium. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodland Baptist Church in San Antonio or T. Boone Pickens Hospice Center in Dallas.