Jeanne Therese Weber Latimer, ("Jean") after a full and rewarding lifetime of family, faith and being an avid sports fan, passed away on April 13, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was 93 years old, 86 of which she lived in her native and beloved Nashville, Tennessee.
Born to Frank Adam Weber and Christine Fagan Weber on September 14, 1926 at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, Jean lived her formative years on Pierce Avenue, now the home of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Her father was born in Paris, France in 1865 and her mother in County Meath, Ireland in 1886. Jean was the youngest of six children. She attended Cathedral of The Incarnation elementary school and St. Bernard Academy in Nashville.
Jean's only brother, Frank Weber, fortuitously orchestrated her introduction to Wallace Alexander "Big Sandy" Latimer, of Bellevue, Tennessee. Frank and Big Sandy were stationed near one another on different ships in the Philippines during WWII; the two became fast friends, as they were both from Nashville. Big Sandy was discharged several months before Frank, who had asked him to deliver news of his imminent return to his family back in Tennessee. Big Sandy disembarked in Mobile, AL, took the train back to Nashville, and then went to relay the message to the Weber family home. There at the front door, he and Jean met for the first time. They were engaged two weeks later and were married on October 19, 1946 in Nashville.
They honeymooned at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, and settled back in the Nashville area, where they began to build and raise their cherished family of three boys, all born seven years apart: Wallace A. "Sandy" Latimer, Jr. was born in 1947; Robert W. "Bob" Latimer in 1954; and Christopher L. "Chris" Latimer arrived in 1961. For thirty-three years, until Big Sandy's death in 1979, Jean staunchly remained his devoted partner in life and remained so until her death. However, Big Sandy knew a long time ago when to social distance while Jean's Irish temper would flare.
Jean was primarily a homemaker with a special knack for flower arranging and decorating, but self-admittedly was never a real fan of the kitchen. Most importantly, she was a loving, supportive mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.
She loved socializing, dancing (and fishing!) and was an excellent, very competitive bridge player. If her partner made the wrong bid or play, she was not shy to let them know about it. When her grandchildren were young, they all remember her teaching them to play "Blackjack", and how to play very well. It was her way of teaching them to add to 21.
Everyone who met Jean was taken with her gregarious personality and infectious Southern drawl. Many family friends called her "Grandmother from Nashville" and she took them under her wing as such.
She was an educated and passionate sports fan. She attributed her love of sports to her father, who was a lifelong baseball fan, and who took her sister Ann and her as youths to watch semi-professional baseball games at Sulphur Dell Park in Nashville almost every Sunday during the spring and summer. She was never at a loss for words and shared them freely and unfiltered, especially with umpires lacking good vision, good sense, or both. She was proud that she spent twenty-five straight summers in the baseball and football stands of Nashville, Montgomery Bell Academy and Vanderbilt University rooting for her teams, always with one of her sons playing. The relationships she built there with her sons' teammates, their parents and coaches were a source of comfort and pride for her. Even in her later years, you could catch her always searching for ESPN or another sports channel and asking what time and channel her game was on.
Her Catholic faith was real, at her core, and her love for God was true. So much so that no matter where in the U.S. her sons were playing ball, they had to find a church that Sunday (even her Protestant raised husband.)
She is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace A. Latimer, her oldest son Wallace A. Latimer, Jr., her parents Christine Fagan Weber and Frank Adam Weber—all of Nashville, TN—as well as her siblings: Mary Weber Mills, Rehoboth Beach, DE; Christine Weber Burkitt, Nashville, TN; Francis V. "Frank" Weber, Nashville, TN and Lillian Weber Throneberry, Silverdale, WA. She is survived by her sons, Robert W. "Bob" Latimer and his wife Jeanne, Christopher L. "Chris" Latimer and his wife, Marilyn—all of San Antonio, TX—and her sister, Ann Weber Phalen of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Wallace A. Latimer III, Tigard, OR; Shawn Pico, Las Vegas, NV; Sarah Ascencio, Tucson, AZ; Price Latimer, Los Angeles, CA; Robert W. "Roby" Latimer, Jr., San Antonio, TX; Sarah Latimer Hager, San Antonio, TX; Alexandra Latimer Baldwin, San Antonio, TX; Merideth Latimer Sowell, San Antonio, TX; Christopher L. "Clay" Latimer, Jr., The Woodlands, TX and Rose Kathleen Latimer, Houston, TX; fourteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
The family would like to thank first and foremost, Dr. Mark Thornton, who has provided superb medical care and personal attention to Jean for the past seven years, the staff at Franklin Park, the Skilled Nursing Facility at The Forum, in particular Kristi Allen, and Heart to Heart Hospice.
Due to this "rain delay", a celebration of Jean's life will occur at a later announced date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Champions Circle for Vanderbilt Baseball or a .
