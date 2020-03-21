San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
JEANNINE B. ENGLEMAN

JEANNINE B. ENGLEMAN Obituary

Jeannine B. Engleman, age 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Boerne, Texas. She was born January 30, 1929 in Houston, Texas to Roy W. and Dorothy (Pieters) Butler. She was a graduate of Jefferson High School in San Antonio, Texas. She married the love of her life, James E. Engleman Jr. on August 31,1946. They were married for 51 years until his death in 1997. Together they worked hard and built a wonderful life for their small family. They enjoyed traveling together and spending time on their ranch in Vanderpool. She was a member of several clubs and devoted time volunteering at hospitals. For over 30 years she worked side by side with her husband in their business, Bear Oil Company in San Antonio until they decided to retire. Jeannine was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Kelly and her family, always referring to them as the Light of Her Life! Jeannine also cherished her close relationship with Kelly's mother, Chrissy Treiber Webbles. She will always be knowingly loved as our "Mama Hi Hi"

Jeannine is preceded in death by her husband James E. Engleman Jr. and her son Gary E. Engleman.

She is survived by her granddaughter Kelly Gene Duennenberg and husband Clinton, and her great grandchildren Ashley Gene Duennenberg and Cooper Lee Duennenberg.

The family would like to send their most gracious and loving thanks to the Nurses and staff at Alamo Hospice as well as to the nursing staff at Kendall House at Menger Springs, Boerne, Texas.

Due to current limitations on group size caused by the coronavirus, funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to the .

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Mar. 21, 2020
