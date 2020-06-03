JEFF W. STANDAGE
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JEFF's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeff W, (Loal) Standage, of San Antonio died peacefully at home May 25, 2020, surrounded by family.He was born August 25, 1922 in Tuckerman Arkansas, to Oren and Minnie (Harris) Standage.During WWII, he enlisted in the US Army, where he served in the European and Asia Pacific Theaters. He participated in the European Air Offensive, the Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central European campaigns and in the Philippine Islands. After a long career in the army, he moved to San Antonio where he worked as a chef and baker and at various security firms. He enjoyed playing guitar, gardening, building projects at home, and fishing with his grandchildren.Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Teresa (Ryan), his sons David, Ronald, and Raymond Standage and daughter Patricia Puckett. He was adored by his grandchildren; Jessica Cordova, Dorothy Martinez, Ronald Standage Jr, Angel Standage, Jeremy Standage, John Pond, Arthur Connor, Daniel Standage, Katherine Ramos, Erin Standage , 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces andnephews.He was preceded in death by his loving sisters Edith Pauline Robertson and Ethial Alene Standage and sons Gary and Kenneth Standage.Arrangements are withSunset Memorial Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved