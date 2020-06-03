Jeff W, (Loal) Standage, of San Antonio died peacefully at home May 25, 2020, surrounded by family.He was born August 25, 1922 in Tuckerman Arkansas, to Oren and Minnie (Harris) Standage.During WWII, he enlisted in the US Army, where he served in the European and Asia Pacific Theaters. He participated in the European Air Offensive, the Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central European campaigns and in the Philippine Islands. After a long career in the army, he moved to San Antonio where he worked as a chef and baker and at various security firms. He enjoyed playing guitar, gardening, building projects at home, and fishing with his grandchildren.Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Teresa (Ryan), his sons David, Ronald, and Raymond Standage and daughter Patricia Puckett. He was adored by his grandchildren; Jessica Cordova, Dorothy Martinez, Ronald Standage Jr, Angel Standage, Jeremy Standage, John Pond, Arthur Connor, Daniel Standage, Katherine Ramos, Erin Standage , 19 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces andnephews.He was preceded in death by his loving sisters Edith Pauline Robertson and Ethial Alene Standage and sons Gary and Kenneth Standage.Arrangements are withSunset Memorial Funeral Home.