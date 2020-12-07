1/1
Jeffrey D. Blum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeffrey D. Blum, age 74, of San Antonio, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY to Gilbert and Miriam Hacker Blum. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Odilia E. Blum; daughters, Sandra Blum and Barbara Eckmann Riggan and her husband, Jason; grandchildren, Zaine Cortes, Maia Cortes, Ben Eckmann, Ethan Eckmann, and Matthew Eckmann; and his brother, Steve Blum and wife, Marilu. Jeffrey worked tirelessly for the San Antonio Independent School District for 50 years, mostly as a high school counselor at Brackenridge High School and Travis Early College High School. He had a passion to help students get into college and acquired millions of dollars of scholarships for his students over the years. Donations can be made to Texas Retired Educators Deferred Dividend Association (TREDDA) that provides financial aid to retired educators in need. Jeffrey was a lifelong member and served on the board for TREDDA, PO Box 28295, San Antonio, TX 78228. A graveside service will be held Mon., Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM at Rodfei Sholom. A live stream of his service will be available on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 4:30pm at www.porterloring.com You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved