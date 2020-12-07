Jeffrey D. Blum, age 74, of San Antonio, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY to Gilbert and Miriam Hacker Blum. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Odilia E. Blum; daughters, Sandra Blum and Barbara Eckmann Riggan and her husband, Jason; grandchildren, Zaine Cortes, Maia Cortes, Ben Eckmann, Ethan Eckmann, and Matthew Eckmann; and his brother, Steve Blum and wife, Marilu. Jeffrey worked tirelessly for the San Antonio Independent School District for 50 years, mostly as a high school counselor at Brackenridge High School and Travis Early College High School. He had a passion to help students get into college and acquired millions of dollars of scholarships for his students over the years. Donations can be made to Texas Retired Educators Deferred Dividend Association (TREDDA) that provides financial aid to retired educators in need. Jeffrey was a lifelong member and served on the board for TREDDA, PO Box 28295, San Antonio, TX 78228. A graveside service will be held Mon., Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM at Rodfei Sholom. A live stream of his service will be available on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 4:30pm at www.porterloring.com You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com

