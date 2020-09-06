1/1
JEFFREY GLENN WICKER
Jeffrey Glenn Wicker passed away at his home August 24,2020. He was 52. He was born on August 11,1968 to Major Wayne and Glenda Wicker. He was preceded in death by grandparents John Glenn and Evona Montgomery, WM (Dub) and Essie Wicker; Aunt: Sharon Redwine.

He is survived by his parents; sister: Stacy Pompa; nephews: Jonathan Brietzke and Joshua Smith; Aunt: Jimmie Montgomery; and the love of his life: Tiffany Rumbo; and best friend he considered as a brother: Alan Hedrick.

Jeff had a sweet spirit from an early age. Part of his heart was always wrapped up in his dogs, he loved Boxers. He loved to fish,play golf, and always kept a fresh or salt water aquarium. Jeff is now rejoicing with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ.

A service will be held Friday, September 11,2020 at 1pm, Sunset Funeral Home. Small reception to follow.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
01:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
