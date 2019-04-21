|
|
April 4, 1944 - April 8, 2019
Jeffrey Wilson Hinger, 75, died on April 8, 2019, in San Antonio, TX. He was born on April 4, 1944, in Carbondale, Illinois to Charles Jefferson Hinger and Lucille Wilson Hinger. His parents were residents of New Orleans at the time of his birth but Charles worked for the Illinois Central Railroad and Lucille took the City of New Orleans train to Carbondale so that her uncle could deliver Jeff.
Growing up in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Jeff developed a love of good food and strong coffee. He graduated from Louisiana State University with a BA in 1965 and a MA in 1967. Agreeing to try it for a year, Jeff came to San Antonio in August 1966, to teach at San Antonio College and help set up a student-run radio station as he had done at LSU. KSYM-FM went on the air in September 1966, and provided a program for training students in radio and TV broadcasting. Jeff had a love of music fueled in part by his early days as a radio DJ. If you knew Jeff, you know that he had a radio voice.
Following his time at SAC, he directed the advertising for Frost Bank. While at Frost, he attended and graduated from the South- western Graduate School of Banking at SMU in June 1987. It was there that he met his wife, Susan, who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. After supporting Southwest Airlines for over a year, they married in September 1988.
Jeff combined his teaching and financial experience when he became an Ameriprise financial advisor in 1997. He retired in 2012 and exchanged his mono- grammed, long-sleeved shirts and ties for Hawaiian shirts and shorts.
He loved the Lord and his Christian faith and he considered his singing in the Chancel Choir at Coker United Methodist Church to be his service. He also used his skills as a member of the Communication Committee and the Permanent Endowment Fund Committee at Coker. He explored his love of cooking with classes at the Culinary Institute of America and was a master at the grill. He was an avid reader, a wordsmith and a great writer; he could crank out ad copy, articles and letters on command. Jeff and Susan loved to travel - cruises with friends and national parks and state capitols with family. He was a devoted grandfather and his wit kept his friends and family on their toes.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Susan, his son, Chris and wife Jennifer and grandson, Noah. He is also survived by Chris's mother, Linda Hinger. As Jeff would tell you, his parents were only children, he was an only child who had one son who had one child. Jeff's family is small but he rarely met a stranger and he is also survived by Susan's very large extended family, a number of longtime friends and clients who became friends. A memorial service will be held at Coker United Methodist Church on Tuesday, April 23rd at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coker Permanent Endowment Fund, Coker United Methodist Church, 231 East North Loop Road, San Antonio, Texas
78216.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019