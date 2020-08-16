Jeffry "Jeff" Keith Haby passed away peacefully at his home in Castroville on August 12, 2020 at the age of 62 years. He was born March 14, 1958 in the Castroville Hospital, the oldest of three sons born to Raymond "Ray" Garland Haby and Rhonda Lee Keller Haby.

Jeff attended school at St. Louis and Medina Valley. While he was in high school, he worked at Sammy's Restaurant and then for Haby Candy Sales. He graduated from Medina Valley High School in 1976. He became a plumbing supply sales representative for a plumbing supply company, a position he held for his entire working career through many companies that changed ownership. Jeff was a board member of the MCA-SMACNA and was president of Medina Valley Youth Baseball Association for several years. He was a lifelong member of St. Louis Catholic Church and served as chairman of St. Louis Day for two years.

On September 9, 1978, Jeff married his high school sweetheart, Trudy Lynne Haby at St. Louis Catholic Church. In less than a month, they would have celebrated their forty-second wedding anniversary. Jeff and Trudy were blessed with two daughters, Ashli and Lynli.

Survivors include his wife, Trudy Haby of Castroville; daughters and sons-in-law, Ashli and Johnathan Bossom, Lynli and Eric Jones all of Castroville; father, Ray Haby of Castroville; brothers, Blane Haby (Janet) of Castroville and Daryl Haby (Yvette) of San Antonio; sister-in-law, Gayle Rohrbach of Castroville; brother-in-law, Gary Haby (Robbie) of Helotes; several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Rhonda Haby, who recently passed away on April 18, 2020; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Milton and Florence Haby and his brother-in-law, John Paul Rohrbach.

Public Visitation will be Monday, August 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. The Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Castroville, Texas.

Please Note; the number of people allowed in church is limited to 120 for the Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection. Face coverings are required and social distancing shall be practiced.

Memorials may be made in Jeff's memory to any of the funds at St. Louis Catholic Church, St. Louis Catholic School, or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com