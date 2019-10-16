|
Jenalyn Augusta Schneider, born February 4, 1932 to Walter and Lucina (Schultze) Zwicke in Guadalupe County passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 87. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Delmore Zwicke; and son-in-law, Glenn Gembler. She is survived by her husband, Harry Lee Schneider; daughter, Candyce Gembler; son, Darryl Schneider and wife Barbara; daughter, Darvi Mayo and husband Gregory; son, Randall Schneider and wife, Nancy; brother, Elmer Zwicke and wife, Peggy; sister-in-law, Thelma Zwicke; grandchildren, Joshua, Michele, Krista, Kerri, Stephanie, Lindsey, Kasey, Jenna, Courtney, and Stephanie Mayo; great-grandchildren, Angelique, Cambri, Charlie, Levi, Logan, Jake, Alexis, Mackenzie, Whitney, Luke Ross, Jesus Jr., Adam, Noah, Addyson, and Luke Weston; and many dearly loved family and friends. Jenalyn was baptized at Redeemer Church and later confirmed there where she met Harry. They were married on June 4, 1950. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. Her first job was at Duke and Ayers in Seguin at the age of 14, making $3 a week. Her next job was in a clothing manufacturing shop in Seguin at the age of 16, cutting out patterns and making display dresses. Later, she got a job at a dry cleaners and Pages Sewing Center in San Antonio. In 1969, Jenalyn and Harry purchased their own automotive shop, Schneider Tire and Automotive where you could find her working everyday behind her desk, greeting customers and answering the phone. Visitation will be held at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia, Texas on Friday, October 18, 2019, 5:00pm-8:00pm.FUNERAL SERVICESaturday,October 19, 20193:00pmRedeemer UCCZuehl, Texas
Burial will follow at Redeemer UCC Cemetery. Memorial can be made to Redeemer United Church of Christ in Zuehl, Texas at 7415 Gin Rd., Marion, Texas 78124. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.