O'Bannon Funeral Home
210 S. Laurel #10
Luling, TX 78648-2627
830-875-5713
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Bannon Funeral Home
210 S. Laurel #10
Luling, TX 78648-2627
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
O'Bannon Funeral Home
210 S. Laurel #10
Luling, TX 78648-2627
Jennie Lou Crowder


1944 - 2020
Jennie Lou Crowder Obituary

Jennie Lou Crowder, of Luling, died February 9, in Luling. She was born March 23, 1944 in Luling. She attended Luling High School and married John Crowder on May 17, 1963.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday February 11th at O'Bannon Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday February 12th at O'Bannon Funeral Home, with Rev. Allen Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Bunton Cemetery in Dale.

Services under the direction of O'Bannon Funeral Home, 210 S. Laurel, Luling, TX 78648 (830) 875-5713.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 11, 2020
