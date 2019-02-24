Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Community Center
Roseheart, TX
Jennifer Anne Walters Ring


Jennifer Anne Walters Ring Obituary
April 17, 1968 - February 20, 2019
Jennifer Anne Walters Ring passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Kevin Dale Ring, her daughter, Kayla Anne Ring, sister, Suzanne Buchanan (Bill) , brother Jeffrey Walters (Jenney), parents Doug and Georgie Walters and many Aunts and Uncles, nephews, and nieces. Jennifer's maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents preceded her in death. Jennifer's love for her husband and daughter was paramount. She also loved her cats and dogs, many of which were unwanted by others. She was very proud to have started a book group in WindCrest and loved attending the meetings and reading the books. Her kind heart, bright smile, and sense of humor will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life for friends and family will take place on Sunday, March 3 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Community Center at Roseheart (#59).
Remembrances can be made to the San Antonio Animal Defense League.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019
