July 10, 1950 - February 9, 2019
Jennifer Jean Carpenter passed away on February 9, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 68. Jennifer had been battling cancer for several years but remained strong and determined to fight and persevere through it all.
Jennifer was born on July 10, 1950, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Jack Klingensmith and Nita Anderson. She graduated from Mary Carroll High School in Corpus Christi.
It was here that she began her long career in dentistry. After H.S. she went on to work for dentists in Corpus Christi, Chicago, Illinois, San Antonio, and Robstown. One of her favorite jobs was working for UT Health Science Center School of Dentistry, with residents in the Periodontics program. Jennifer also worked in real estate while living in Boerne.
She was fortunate to see her dream of owning a restaurant come to fruition, when she became the owner of The Hot Spot Café in Comfort, Texas.
No matter where she worked, she made memories and friends to last a lifetime. In her free time, Jennifer enjoyed being outside. She loved working in her yard and tending to her plants and flowers. She also liked painting, reading, being with friends, and most of all, spending time with her three children and five grandchildren.
Jennifer is survived by her three children; Mark (Cassie) Diamond of Boerne, Jason (Melanie) Diamond of San Antonio, and Stacy (Jason) Nelson of San Antonio, and her five grand- children whom she adored; Lexi, Carson, Kennedi, Cade, and Makenzie.
She was their Gran and Abuelita, a job she cherished above all others.
Jennifer is also survived by two sisters; Charlotte Lynch of Boerne and Mary-Helen Gillies of Robstown; brother Mark Klingensmith of Robstown, as well as her niece Susan Lynch Pape of Boerne and nephew Jeff Lynch of Nixon. She is preceded in death by her parents Jack Klingensmith and Nita Anderson; her first husband William Diamond; nephew Matthew Gillies; and husband Ken Carpenter.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home in Boerne from
5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
There will be a graveside service on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown Texas at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can also be made to St. Jude, a charity Jennifer always supported. https://www.stjude.org.
Our mother was an exceptional woman, with undeniable strength, determination, and love. She accomplished a great deal during her time and will continue to live on through her children and grandchildren. You gave us everything you had, and for that, we will be eternally grateful. Until we meet again, we love you mom.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 14, 2019