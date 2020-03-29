|
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Jennifer on March 15, 2020.
A native of San Antonio she grew up and attended schools in Alamo Heights. As a talented art student she helped design the "AH" logo. She traveled to Central America with Amigos de Las Americas to assist with inoculations.
For 15 plus years Jennifer was a vital part of Paesanos at its original location on McCullough and tended the coveted main room with Nick and Jerry. She was a member of SAMA, the McNay, and the SA Botanical Garden Club. She enjoyed travel, music, art, and entertaining. She was an avid sports fan and was well known for her epic Super Bowl parties. Jennifer enjoyed a good game of cards and dominoes.
She was preceded in death by her mother Loyce Talbert; brother Ed Chambers Jr.; husband Brian Geyer; and longtime companion Herbert Blair.
She is survived by her sister Catherine Kappel (Joseph); sister Elizabeth Diggs (John); niece Jordan Diggs; and nephews John and Justin Diggs.
A remembrance celebration to be held at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020